A colloquium on the Bumiputera Economic Congress scheduled for tomorrow is postponed.

PETALING JAYA: The Umno Supreme Council is to hold a special meeting of the party leadership tomorrow to discuss current political developments, including the decision to commute the jail sentence of former party president Najib Razak.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said a colloquium scheduled for tomorrow on the Bumiputera Economic Congress had been postponed. The meeting, to be chaired by Umno vice-president Johari Ghani, was to be attended by 2,000 Umno divisional leaders.

Zahid said the Supreme Council meeting, to be held at 11am, would discuss political developments especially related to the reduction of Najib’s sentence.

Earlier today, the Federal Territories Pardons Board announced that Najib’s jail term of 12 years was cut to six, and a RM210 million fine reduced to RM50 million. Najib is currently serving his sentence after being convicted of abuse of power and money laundering involving RM42 million in funds belonging to SRC International.