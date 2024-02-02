The Umno Supreme Council member says some people will be celebrating the Pardons Board decision, because Najib Razak had been a factor in Umno’s recovery.

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s “weapon of resurgence” has been blunted by the Pardons Board’s decision to reduce the prison sentence and fine on former prime minister Najib Razak, according to Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi.

Puad said the announcement earlier today was extremely painful for him because Najib, the former Umno president, had failed to get a full pardon.

He said there would be some people celebrating the decision, because Najib had been a “wow” factor in Umno’s recovery, but he did not provide further details.

“Now, the weapon of Umno’s resurgence has been blunted, Najib must return to providing ideas and criticisms on economic and people’s welfare issues. Physically confined, but his thoughts are not.

“Whatever is done to Najib, the loyal (members) will remain steadfast. Divine retribution will not be misplaced,” Puad said in a Facebook statement.

Najib resigned as Umno president and chairman of Barisan Nasional after the then ruling coalition was defeated in the 2018 general election.

He then made frequent tours of the country from 2018-2020, using the appellation “Bossku”. His public appearances and social media criticisms of the government were credited with helping BN and Umno to win subsequent by-elections.

Selangor Umno information chief Zaidi Zain called on Umno and Najib supporters to remain patient and not to engage in idle speculation.

“Bossku (Najib) is a statesman who prioritises his contributions to the people,” he said. The decision to reduce the jail sentence “hinders him from making direct contributions to the people for a short period,” Zaidi told FMT.

Former MCA vice-president Ti Lian Ker was more tongue-in-cheek. He said the decision to reduce the sentence was proof that the nation was serious about combating corruption. “Corruption is now a more serious crime than sodomy and murder, which are pardonable, with people convicted of these crimes pardoned in the past.”

In the 1990s, a former minister, Mokhtar Hashim, was freed following an application for a pardon after being convicted of murder. His death sentence was initially commuted to life imprisonment after an application for clemency. A subsequent application to the pardons board resulted in his sentence being further reduced to a fixed jail term, which eventually saw him freed.

Earlier today, the Federal Territories Pardons Board announced that Najib’s prison sentence was reduced from 12 years to six, and a fine of RM210 million reduced to RM50 million. The board said Najib would be released on Aug 23, 2028 or a year later if the fine was not paid.