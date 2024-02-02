The religious studies teacher claims trial to the charges filed over his alleged assault against the three 10-year olds last year.

PETALING JAYA: An ustaz has been charged with committing sexual assault on three 10-year-old students at a primary school in Tawau, Sabah last year.

Sanyzam Dabal, 46, a religious studies teacher at the school, claimed trial after the three charges were read before judge Rosli Ahmad at the Tawau sessions court, Berita Harian reported.

The accused was charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old student in a classroom at the school on multiple occasions between March 20 and Sept 17 last year.

For the second charge, Sanyzam was accused of sexually assaulting another 10-year-old student during a religious studies class on Nov 30, 2023.

The accused was also charged with committing the same act on yet another Standard 4 student during a religious studies class on Sept 17, 2023.

The charges were framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act which provides for up to 20 years in jail and whipping if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Suhaimi Suriana prosecuted while the accused was represented by Jhesseny P Kang.

The court allowed Sanyzam to post bail at RM45,000 and fixed March 6 for case management.