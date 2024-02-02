PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s ties with DAP puts his Barisan Nasional coalition on shaky ground because of uncertainty within its ranks whether BN will stand alone in the 16th general election, according to Bersatu information chief Razali Idris.

Razali said grassroot members of BN and Umno may find it difficult to provide solid support to the partnership between Zahid and his allies in DAP.

He said Zahid, who is deputy prime minister and rural and regional development minister, was defended only by DAP MPs when he was attacked in Parliament by the opposition.

“The Umno president is clearly seen to have backing from DAP and Pakatan Harapan, but not from Umno or BN,” said Razali. “Umno grassroots must be cautious with their leadership’s drama, playing tricks, like a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

Razali’s statement came in response to Zahid’s comments last week when he said he hoped that the BN-PH pact would continue beyond GE16. DAP’s secretary-general, Loke Siew Fook, responded in kind, saying every party in the unity government was working sincerely for the nation and people.

Umno and DAP have been bitter rivals for decades but became partners when BN teamed up with PH and East Malaysian parties in a grand coalition to form the unity government led by Anwar Ibrahim.

Umno (with 26 seats in the Dewan Rakyat) is the mainstay of BN, which also includes MCA (2 seats), MIC (1) and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (1).