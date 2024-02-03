They were provided food and drinks out of pity before the police were contacted. A total of 37 escapees out of 131 have been caught so far.

PETALING JAYA: Two escaped detainees from an immigration depot in Perak were recaptured after turning up at a village mosque where they were provided food and drinks on humanitarian grounds before they were detained by the police.

They were among 37 escapees who have been recaptured after 131 broke out of the Bidor immigration depot on Thursday.

The mosque imam, retired teacher Razali Talib, 69, said he offered the two men drinks out of pity.

“They didn’t ask for food but some people felt sorry for them, so they donated two packets of ‘mee goreng’. One of them, a Rohingya, wanted instant noodles instead. However, the other, a Bangladeshi, was probably hungry because he finished one and a half packets of mee goreng,” he said when interviewed by reporters here today.

Razali said he saw them inside the mosque, at Kampung Batu Melintang in Tapah, when he was about to perform the pre-dawn prayer.

Razali said he asked a retired police officer to contact the police after having his suspicions aroused following a conversation with them.

The police confirmed that the pair were indeed among the detainees who had escaped from the detention centre.

On Thursday night, a total of 131 detainees escaped from the male block of the Bidor immigration depot. One of them was killed in a road accident on the North-South Highway.

Out of the 131 escapees, 115 were Rohingya, 15 were Myanmar nationals, and one was a Bangladeshi.

Police said a total of 37 detainees have been recaptured. Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri said 13 of them were found hiding in a farm at an Orang Asli settlement near here. The director-general of immigration, Ruslin Jusoh, said earlier today that 10 escapees had been rearrested.