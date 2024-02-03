Accident near Gopeng, Perak, causes congestion stretching several kilometres on both sides of the expressway.

IPOH: Two lorry drivers were killed in a crash involving seven vehicles at Km288.1 of the North-South Highway near Gopeng here this morning.

The accident involved three lorries and four cars, said Perak fire and rescue department assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad.

The drivers of two of the lorries – one laden with metal structures, and the other with sugar – died at the scene, he said in a statement.

Sabarodzi said the crash caused traffic jams stretching several kilometres on both sides of the highway.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad, advised motorists to exit to the Simpang Pulai toll plaza (southbound) and Gopeng toll plaza (northbound).

“Traffic is heavy at the Gopeng and Simpang Pulai toll plazas, please plan your journey,” it said on X.