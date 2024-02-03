The man, who has been working at the guava farm for 10 years, said he was not taken in by their story of being cheated out of work and reported them to the immigration department.

TAPAH: An Indonesian farm worker was not touched by the sob story told by a group of 13 escaped immigration detainees and turned them in to the immigration department.

The worker known as Ali, in his 40s, said they had claimed to have been cheated out of work and were hungry and needed shelter from the rain.

Ali, who has been working on the 81-hectare (200-acre) guava farm for more than 10 years, said he was at the orchard when he stumbled on one of the 13.

“I guessed that they were the escaped detainees, so I gave them food and drinks and let them into my house before reporting the matter to the immigration,” he said.

The recapture of the 13 detainees brings the number of arrests so far to 39 while the remaining 92 are still being hunted by security forces.

A total of 131 detainees comprising 115 Rohingya, 15 Myanmar nationals and one Bangladeshi escaped from the men’s block during a riot at the Bidor immigration detention depot. One detainee died in a road accident on the North-South Highway.