The four-year-old animal, weighing about 30kg, walked into a trap set by wildlife officials in November.

IPOH: A black panther was successfully captured early this morning after entering a trap set by the wildlife and national parks department (Perhilitan) in Felda Lasah, Sungai Siput.

Executive councillor Teh Kok Lim said the female panther, estimated to be four years old, weighed approximately 30kg. She was in good health but had a wound on its head, believed to be the result of colliding with the trap.

“This trap was set on Nov 20 following complaints of tiger attacks on the residents’ livestock,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the national wildlife rescue centre had been contacted for further action, and it was proposed that the panther be released back into the Gerik Forest Reserve.