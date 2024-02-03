Deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof says the proposal will be brought to the Cabinet for deliberation.

PETALING JAYA: A proposal has been drafted to include two Cabinet members to represent Sarawak and Sabah, respectively, in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) implementation action council, says deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof.

He said national unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang was proposed for Sarawak with entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister Ewon Benedick for Sabah, the Borneo Post reported.

“However, this is still in the proposal stage and will be brought to the Cabinet (for deliberation),” Fadillah told reporters when asked about a reshuffling of the council.

The reshuffle was made necessary after Papar MP Armizan Mohd Ali, who was previously the minister in charge of Sabah and Sarawak affairs, was appointed as domestic trade and cost of living minister in December last year.

Fadillah, who is now the minister in charge of Sabah and Sarawak affairs, said he hopes the reshuffle of the MA63 implementation action council will be concluded by the end of the month.

“Even though I am from Sarawak, I still need a representative from the state on the council,” he said.

He added that Aaron would be able to speak for Sarawak if he was not available to address queries related to MA63 in Parliament.