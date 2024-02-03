Salleh Said Keruak says Sabah BN held discussions on Sabah’s autonomy and rights long before the council was set up.

PETALING JAYA: A veteran Sabah leader has urged the federal government to include a representative of the state Barisan Nasional in the council set up to implement decisions on the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

Salleh Said Keruak, a former Sabah Umno leader and former chief minister, told FMT he supported the proposal to enhance East Malaysian representation in the MA63 council, but called for Sabah BN to be included as well.

“Our long-standing engagement in discussions on Sabah’s autonomy and rights, well before the establishment of the council, is proof of Sabah BN’s deep commitment to the welfare of Sabah.

“A seat on the council would ensure that these efforts are directly translated into actionable policies, benefitting not just our community but the entire region in the spirit of true federation,” said Salleh, who is Usukan assemblyman and former Kota Belud MP.

Earlier today, deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof said a proposal has been drafted to include two federal ministers in the MA63 implementation action council to represent Sarawak and Sabah.

According to The Borneo Post, Fadillah said national unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang was proposed for Sarawak and entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister Ewon Benedick for Sabah.

Ewon is the president of Upko, a Pakatan Harapan component that used to be in Barisan Nasional up until the outcome of the 14th general election in 2018.