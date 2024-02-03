Pantai fire and rescue chief says his men prevented further damage at a house in Taman Bukit Pantai by emptying the pool.

PETALING JAYA: The landslide that occurred at a residential area in Bangsar today was likely due to a leak from a swimming pool at a house located up Taman Bukit Pantai, according to an official.

Pantai fire and rescue station senior operations commander Mustafa Kamal Arih said there were no casualties, and the structure of the house was not affected.

“The fire and rescue team was able to empty the remaining water from the swimming pool to prevent the soil from becoming more saturated and (increasing the) potential for soil movement or erosion,” he said in a statement.

“The matter has been forwarded to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall slope unit, the police and contractors for further action.”

He added that 17 fire and rescue personnel and two fire rescue tenders from the Pantai and Seputeh fire and rescue stations were involved in the operation after receiving a distress call at 10.45am.