S Kaliswari says her husband of 18 years was in KL for work but couldn’t wait to spend time with their children at the weekend.

PETALING JAYA: One of the lorry drivers who perished in a crash involving seven vehicles on the North-South Highway near Gopeng today had been hired by his current employer just last week.

S Kaliswari, 44, said her husband M Kesavan had been hired right after Thaipusam last Thursday, Harian Metro reported.

“He had been working as a lorry driver for the past 20 years. Recently, he got a job at this new company. He hasn’t even received his first pay,” she said when met at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh, Perak.

Kaliswari said Kesavan, who was 45, had been in Kuala Lumpur since Monday and was supposed to return to their home in Kepala Batas, Penang, this morning.

The couple who has been married since 2006 has two children, aged 17 and 15. “Last night, we managed to chat on the phone for a while. He said he couldn’t wait to be back and spend time with the kids at the weekend.”

She added that Kesavan’s body will be buried in Kepala Batas after the autopsy is completed.

Kesavan and another lorry driver lost their lives in the accident which involved three lorries and four cars. One lorry was laden with metal structures, while the other with sugar.

The crash caused traffic jams stretching several kilometres on both sides of the highway.

Ipoh police chief Yahaya Hassan said preliminary investigations found that the sugar-laden lorry had skidded and crashed through the divider before ramming into the other trailer headed in the opposite direction.