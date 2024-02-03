The suspect, in her 40s, was arrested by the anti-graft agency after giving her statement last night.

SANDAKAN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested a woman believed to be the mastermind of a syndicate involving the people’s housing project (PPR).

According to an MACC source, the suspect, in her 40s, was arrested at the anti-graft agency’s office here last night after she had given a statement to assist in the investigation of a case involving the arrest of two men in the case.

“The syndicate had asked for money, either in cash or transferred into bank accounts, to help obtain PPR houses,” the source said.

Sabah MACC director S Karunanithy confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act.

He urged those who have fallen victim to the syndicate to assist the investigation.