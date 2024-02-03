Malaysia is on the right track to reduce dependence on imported onions, says agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is “on the right track” as it endeavours to reduce its dependence on imported red onions, according to agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu.

In a Facebook post, he said the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) had successfully produced three varieties of local red onions, named BAW-1, BAW-2 and BAW-3, last year.

“This year is the time for us to start large-scale cultivation (of these local red onions). Let’s make this a success together,” said Mohamad, also known as Mat Sabu.

India was the largest exporter of onions to Malaysia, accounting for 36% of the market share, but reportedly ceased onion exports until March 31 this year.

In October, agriculture and food security secretary-general Lokman Hakim Ali said Malaysia will increase onion imports from China and Thailand following India’s restriction on exports.

China and Thailand contributed to around 20% and 7% of onion exports, respectively, at the time.

However, there were later reports that Pakistan may follow India’s lead in restricting exports, prompting the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) to seek new sources of supply for onions to stabilise prices.

Mohamad previously said one of his ministry’s main focus for 2024 would be to strengthen the local onion industry as part of reducing onion imports by 30%.