The controversial preacher had alleged that former Batu Uban assemblyman S Raveentharan had uploaded five defamatory statements against him in October 2019.

PETALING JAYA: A defamation suit brought by controversial Muslim preacher Dr Zakir Naik against former Batu Uban assemblyman S Raveentharan has been resolved without a trial in the Penang High Court.

Naik agreed to the recording of a consent judgment in his favour before judicial commissioner Kenneth Yong in an online proceeding yesterday.

“The terms of the agreement are to remain confidential,” said lawyer Akberdin Abdul Kader, who appeared for Naik.

Counsel T Tharumarajah and Kernail Singh represented Raveentharan.

Naik, who is a permanent resident in Malaysia, filed the lawsuit against Raveentharan on Dec 12, 2019 alleging that the former assemblyman had uploaded five defamatory statements against him on Facebook between Oct 13 and 17, 2019.

In his statement of claim, Naik said the five statements were made with malice, hatred and envy, without first confirming the matter with him.

He claimed that Raveentharan, through the postings, had depicted him as a malicious individual and a threat to the country’s security, peace and harmony.

Naik claimed that the five statements were entirely baseless, not true, fabricated and false, and made to meet the defendant’s agenda.