Ipoh Barat MP M Kula Segaran says it is needed to ensure accountability by those responsible for this breach of security.

PETALING JAYA: The government must set up a special task force to conduct an independent investigation into the escape of 131 undocumented migrants from an immigration detention depot in Bidor on Thursday, says Ipoh Barat MP M Kula Segaran.

Kula stressed the importance of a thorough investigation as well as accountability by those responsible for this breach of security.

“In the interest of transparency and justice, an independent task force of eminent persons must be established to investigate the matter promptly.

“Alternatively, a parliamentary select committee (PSC) could undertake this task,” the DAP leader said in a statement.

Kula, who is also the deputy law and institutional reform minister, said an unbiased examination of the incident is crucial to instill public confidence and ensure the integrity of the investigative process.

“All reports outlining outcomes of the investigation into this matter must be made public to promote transparency and accountability,” he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the police were on the lookout for 131 undocumented migrants who escaped from the men’s block of the immigration detention depot in Bidor the previous night.

Tapah police chief Naim Asnawi was reported to have said the escapees comprised 115 ethnic Rohingya and 16 Myanmar nationals.

Earlier today, the immigration department said it had recaptured 10 of the migrants who escaped and will continue to track down the rest.

Kula, a former human resources minister, said there is a need to ascertain whether this incident is an isolated occurrence or if there have been similar incidents in the past.

“Understanding the context will help us implement necessary measures to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future,” he added.