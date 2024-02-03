Umno pledges to continue efforts to seek justice for former prime minister Najib Razak within the country’s legal framework.

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno says it respects the decision by the former Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, over Najib Razak’s commuted prison sentence and fine in the SRC International case.

“While we uphold the Federal Constitution, Umno is saddened by the decision,” it said in a statement.

“Umno will continue its efforts to seek justice for the party’s former president (Najib) in accordance with the country’s laws, and in line with the decision made at the last Umno general assembly to continue defending Najib.”

Yesterday, it was announced that Najib’s prison sentence in the SRC International case has been reduced from 12 years to six.

The Federal Territories Pardons Board also said Najib will be released on Aug 23, 2028.

His fine was also reduced from RM210 million to RM50 million. However, if he fails to settle the fine, a year will be added to his sentence, which means he will be released on Aug 23, 2029, the board said.

The Umno statement came after its Supreme Council convened a special meeting at 11am today to discuss the matter.

In the statement, Umno reiterated that the need to seek justice for Najib is based on the belief that he did not receive a fair trial in his SRC International case.

“In this regard, Umno hopes that on the principle of justice, the prime minister (Anwar Ibrahim) will uphold this spirit,” it said.

Petition for full pardon

Met by reporters, Supreme Council member Lokman Adam said the party will collect signatures nationwide to appeal to the current Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, to consider granting a full royal pardon to Najib.

“We will also be meeting with division chiefs, together with the party president (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi), to explain the situation,” he said, referring to a meeting that is scheduled to be held at the party headquarters tomorrow.

Lokman said Umno also expressed its gratitude to Anwar for an earlier hearing of Najib’s petition, which resulted in a commuted sentence and fine.

“By right, Najib’s case can only be heard by the Pardons Board after he has served one-third of his sentence,” he said.

“But thanks to the party president’s (Zahid) efforts, and with help from the prime minister (Anwar), Najib’s hearing was expedited, and his sentence was halved.”

Lokman also urged all Umno members to remain calm as the party was not done yet with its efforts to get a full pardon for Najib.

“We remain committed to striving for the possibility of seeking pardon (for Najib) for the new Agong’s consideration,” he said.

