The woman, known as Puan F, said the education ministry ‘has failed us’ and hopes the police and the attorney-general’s chambers would not do the same.

PETALING JAYA: The mother of a bullying victim at Malay College Kuala Kangsar has urged the attorney-general’s chambers to provide an update on her son’s case.

Her son, a Form 4 student at the school, was attacked by a group of seniors in September last year and suffered a groin injury.

The mother, who wanted to be identified as Puan F, was commenting on education minister Fadhlina Sidek saying that the ministry had completed its internal investigation on the case and submitted its findings to the authorities for further action.

Puan F claimed the ministry had “failed” them, adding that she hoped the police and the AGC would not do the same. “We’re just hoping and waiting for the AGC’s decision. I’m hoping they don’t just shelve it as a cold case,” Puan F told FMT.

“An update would be good, so that we know they didn’t forget about us. Otherwise, we’d just be left in the dark and what is going to happen after SPM examinations conclude in March?” she said, adding that “the silence is deafening”.

Fadhlina was quoted by Berita Harian as saying that investigations at the ministry’s level had been concluded and the findings handed over to the “relevant authorities” for further action.

“Meaning, we will wait for further action to be taken by the relevant authorities,” Fadhlina told reporters after an event at Universiti Sains Malaysia in Penang today.

When contacted for updates today, Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri said the investigation papers are “still with the AGC”.

On Nov 8, Yusri said investigators have forwarded their findings to the deputy public prosecutor for further instructions. A few days later, he was reported to have said the papers were returned with specific instructions, including providing the victim’s full medical report.

Last December, he was reported as saying that the investigation papers had been resubmitted on Nov 30.

Puan F previously questioned why the school did not expel the student who injured her son, given its “you touch, you go” policy. The boy instead received three strokes of the cane privately and was ordered to perform community service.