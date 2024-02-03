The meeting with the divisional leaders will be held at Menara Dato Onn at 4pm tomorrow while its agenda was not disclosed.

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be holding a closed-door meeting with the party’s 191 division chiefs tomorrow, following a special meeting of the Supreme Council today.

According to an invitation, the meeting with the divisional leaders will be held at Menara Dato Onn at 4pm tomorrow. The agenda of the meeting was not disclosed.

A former Umno leader, Isham Jalil, had accused Zahid yesterday of trying to avoid facing the divisional leaders by postponing a colloquium on the Bumiputera Economic Congress at which 2,000 divisional leaders would be present.

The colloquium was postponed to make way for a special meeting of the party’s Supreme Council this morning following the decision of the Federal Territories Pardons Board to reduce Najib Razak’s prison sentence and fine in the SRC International case.

Umno has said it was saddened yet respected the decision made by the former Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah. It also said it will continue to seek justice for Najib, its former president, in accordance with the law.