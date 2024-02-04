The traffic policemen were on duty at a roadblock in Petaling Jaya early this morning when the integrity and compliance department conducted a check.

PETALING JAYA: Ten traffic policemen from the Petaling Jaya police headquarters are being investigated after a bag with RM3,753 in cash was found in one of their vehicles while on duty at a roadblock early this morning.

One of the policemen is an inspector while the other nine officers hold lower ranks from corporal to sergeant, Berita Harian reported.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said Bukit Aman’s integrity and compliance department conducted a check on the suspects and other traffic policemen during an operation at 2.30am today.

“The integrity team found that one of the sergeants had RM3,313 in cash (in a bag) and RM440 in a car,” Hussein said.

A police report was then filed to determine if there was corruption involved or a breach in traffic police procedure.

Petaling Jaya police chief Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the 10 policemen have been transferred to a different unit pending the completion of investigations, though they remain at the district police headquarters.

“I guarantee that a transparent probe will be conducted and that appropriate action will be taken if there was misconduct on their part,” Fakhrudin said.