IPOH: Two more undocumented migrants who fled from the Bidor immigration detention centre last Thursday have been recaptured, bringing the total to 41, as of 7am today.

Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri said the two were caught early this morning.

He said the Rohingya escapees and had been sent to the Tapah district police headquarters for further action.

On Feb 1, 131 undocumented migrants, comprising 115 Rohingya, 15 Myanmar nationals and one Bangladeshi, escaped from the men’s block during a riot at the immigration detention depot.

One detainee was reported to have died in a road accident at Km335 of the North-South Expressway later the same day.