PETALING JAYA: Umno vice-president Johari Ghani has urged party members to “move on” from the decision of the Federal Territories Pardons Board to commute Najib Razak’s prison sentence.

Umno leaders and members’ focus should now be on working to strengthen and rejuvenate the party, Johari was quoted as saying by NST Online.

He was speaking to reporters after a two-hour closed-door meeting today between Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the party’s 191 division chiefs.

Johari, who is Titiwangsa MP, said it is time for Umno leaders and members to prove to their detractors that the once-dominant Barisan Nasional could rise again and come back stronger in fighting for Malaysians.

“We must accept the decision that’s been made by the Pardons Board. Let’s move on and work towards strengthening the party.

“Let’s show the people that Umno is able to move forward to ensure the party becomes stronger by 2027,” he said, referring to the next general election which must be held by February 2027.

Today’s closed-door meeting with the party’s division chiefs was called following the announcement that Najib’s prison sentence had been halved from 12 years to six, and his fine reduced from RM210 million to RM50 million. The Pardons Board said Najib will be released on Aug 23, 2028.

Yesterday, the Umno Supreme Council said it was saddened yet respected the board’s decision, though it will continue efforts to seek justice for Najib.

Umno reiterated that the need to seek justice for Najib is based on the belief that he did not receive a fair trial in the SRC International case.