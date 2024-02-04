Melaka Tengah police chief Christopher Patit says the influencer had admitted himself into a private hospital.

PETALING JAYA: A social media influencer known as Boss Mario, who was reported missing after leaving his home at 3am on Friday, has been found by the police.

Melaka Tengah police chief Christopher Patit confirmed that the man, whose real name is Yew Boon Xiang, had been found.

He said Yew informed the police that he went into hiding to isolate himself due to the emotional stress he was undergoing, Utusan Malaysia reported.

According to Christopher, Yew said he admitted himself into a private hospital at 2.15pm today to seek treatment.

“Yew was staying at an uninhabited house in Klebang when he was reported missing. He told the police that he was stressed about his company’s affairs,” Christopher was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that Yew’s brother filed a missing person’s report on his disappearance at 9.35pm on Friday.

Yew’s car was found parked in the Pantai Klebang area, in Melaka, at 6pm on the same day.

News of “Boss Mario’s” supposed disappearance had gone viral on social media. He has about 222,000 followers on Facebook.