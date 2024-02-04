Education minister Fadhlina Sidek says she is seeking more information to assess the potential effects of the social media app on children.

GEORGE TOWN: The education ministry will discuss with the communications ministry on the issue of TikTok account ownership by children under 13.

Education minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry needed to get complete information before issuing any guidelines on the matter.

“We will seek the opinion of the communications minister (Fahmi Fadzil) and coordinate with his ministry because I need to get complete information and guidance from him to assess the potential effects and impact on our children.

“I am certain there are guidelines to be followed, meaning there is control particularly by the parents,” she told reporters after an event in Bayan Lepas, near here.

More than 824 Kemas kindergarteners attended the event, and 107 of them received excellent award certificates from the Nibong Tebal MP.

Fahmi was reported as saying that TikTok account ownership by children under 13 is among the issues being considered to be raised with the management of the social media platform.

He said there was some concern regarding this age group’s ownership of TikTok accounts as the social media platform’s community guidelines explicitly state that users must be 13 years and older to have an account.

Fahmi also said he would discuss with the attorney-general if it is necessary to take legal action against the social media platform’s management regarding account ownership by children, as done in other countries.