Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain says these are among several factors that need to be looked into to clean up the force.

PETALING JAYA: Low salaries and individual attitudes are among the reasons why police officers and personnel are involved in corruption, says Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain.

He said salary and attitude were among several factors that need to be looked into to produce officers and personnel who are clean and have integrity, Bernama reported.

“I acknowledge that the (low) salary is one of the factors. For a constable whose salary, including any allowances, is RM2,500, he could be categorised as ‘urban poor’ if he is living in Kuala Lumpur.

“However, if he lives in Kuala Nerang (Kedah), Besut (Terengganu), Kinabatangan (Sabah) or Beluran (Sabah), then his salary is considered a lot. That’s one of the factors to be looked into,” he was quoted as saying.

Razarudin said the review was necessary in light of the 137,000 police personnel currently in the force, with an increase of another 4,000 officers and personnel this year.

He pointed out, however, that there are cases of corruption involving individuals with high incomes.

“We are familiar with reports of company and agency directors who were arrested (for corruption). Are their salaries low? So, this matter could also be about a person’s attitude,” he said.

Razarudin also said he would not stop any party from lodging reports against him if they thought he had violated any law or regulation.

“The public has the right in terms of law and constitution to channel information or make a report against any policeman in this country. If I break the law and do not follow the rules, report it because I am also part of the police force.

“We welcome people to provide information and make a report so that a fair investigation can be carried out. If any police officer or personnel is involved, we will charge them in court,” he said.