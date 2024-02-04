A statement on Najib Razak’s Facebook page says Tony Pua or Hanipa Maidin could take up the challenge if Ramkarpal Singh declines.

PETALING JAYA: Najib Razak has challenged Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh to a debate on whether or not the former prime minister deserves to be granted a royal pardon.

The challenge was made in a posting on Najib’s Facebook page which claimed that many people did not understand the facts of the SRC International case, in which Najib was convicted, nor did they follow court proceedings closely.

The statement also took aim at Ramkarpal for failing to discuss alleged irregularities at Najib’s trial in the SRC International case.

Yesterday, Ramkarpal said the findings of guilt against Najib in the SRC International case were beyond doubt, and Najib was not only convicted by a total of nine judges but also labelled a “national embarrassment” by a Federal Court judge.

Ramkarpal, who chairs the DAP legal bureau, urged the Federal Territories Pardons Board to explain its reasons to commute Najib’s 12-year jail term to six years, and to reduce a RM210 million fine to RM50 million.

The statement today said it was time for an open forum “to better inform the public and to help them draw their own conclusions based on facts” now that the SRC International case had ended “and there is no longer any danger of sub judice or contempt of court in discussing the case publicly”.

Ramkarpal was invited to a televised open debate “with a representative from our side” on whether Najib deserves a pardon for the SRC International case.

If Ramkarpal declines to participate in the debate, other Pakatan Harapan figures such as Tony Pua of DAP and former deputy law minister Hanipa Maidin of Amanah may take up the challenge instead, the statement said.

“Our officers will reach out to you for suitable dates and venues if any of you agrees.”