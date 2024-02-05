Amirudin Shari says he will discuss the matter with the prime minister.

PETALING JAYA: Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari has proposed to turn the Greater Klang Valley into a special economic zone (SEZ) to increase its potential.

He said he would meet Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to discuss this plan, Bernama reported.

Recently, the Johor-Singapore SEZ was proposed to create a conducive environment for businesses and to attract domestic and foreign investments.

Amirudin said the SEZ initiative would utilise the full potential of four cities in Selangor – Petaling Jaya, Subang Jaya, Shah Alam and Klang.

He was confident this would boost investments and the area would emerge as the main economic zone in Southeast Asia.

“I do not see why the Greater Klang Valley cannot compete and become an alternative to the city of Singapore or Greater Seoul or Greater Tokyo, with the existence of mutual understanding and cooperation between the state and federal governments,” he said at the Royal Klang city council’s (MBDK) proclamation ceremony at a hotel here today.

At the ceremony, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, proclaimed the Klang Municipal Council as MBDK, effective Nov 23 last year.

Amirudin said although the areas within the Greater Klang Valley are mature cities, the rejuvenation efforts in these areas could attract more investments in the digital industry and high technology.

“Among them are artificial intelligence, the placement of data centres, as well as a model for government service management systems.”

He said the Greater Klang Valley has 3.4 million residents, which is almost 50% of the total population in Selangor and more than 10% of the total population of the entire country.

On Klang city, Amirudin said it had continued to grow into one of the main economic centres of the country.

“Klang city also has the 12th busiest port in the world and the second busiest in Southeast Asia.

“When meeting local and foreign investors, I often mention that Selangor is the gateway to Asean. Klang, with its port, is the gateway to Malaysia’s economy,” he said.