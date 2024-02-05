State executive councillor Ling Tian Soon says action will be taken against business premises selling vape.

BATU PAHAT: The ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes or vapes in Johor, enforced since January 2016, is still in force.

State health and unity committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said action would be taken against business premises caught selling vape liquids or devices.

“We are also looking into action against those selling vapes online,” he told reporters after the launch of the KitaRecycle Drive-Through Facility here today.

Present at the event were Yong Peng district council president Nur Faiz Jamil and SWM Environment Sdn Bhd senior manager Norsida Taslim Duka.

Regarding the recycling drive, Ling said it is a proactive step by SWM Environment to get the community involved in environmental sustainability.

“This drive-through facility accepts 25 types of recyclable items, including glass bottles, electrical appliances and electronic devices,” he said.

Ling said RM2.6 million was being spent by each local government authority for solid waste management every year.

“We can save on these expenses through such recycling activities,” he said.

During the event, Chinese New Year contributions were distributed to 80 families.