However, the High Court also ordered Dr Mahathir Mohamad to pay Anwar Ibrahim costs of RM3,000.

SHAH ALAM: The High Court has allowed Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s application to amend his statement of claim in a defamation lawsuit against Anwar Ibrahim.

Lawyer Rafique Rashid Ali, who appeared for Mahathir, said Judicial Commissioner Zaharah Hussein allowed the former prime minister to amend his statement of claim to include statements Anwar allegedly made about him after a letter of demand was issued in the matter.

He added that the court ordered Mahathir to file the amendment by March 4.

According to Rafique, Anwar is to then file his amended defence by March 18, and subsequently, Mahathir’s reply must be filed by April 1.

However, the court also ordered Mahathir to pay costs of RM3,000 to Anwar, who was represented by Benjamin Aliff Suhaimi, Sangeet Kaur Deo and Phoebe Loi.

Counsel Afif Rusli also appeared for Mahathir.

Zaharah fixed the suit for case management on April 17.

Mahathir is suing Anwar for statements made at a PKR congress on March 18 last year calling Mahathir a racist and saying he had enriched his family while in office.

In his lawsuit, he alleged that the statements were made by Anwar in his capacity as prime minister and, as such, had a far more devastating effect on him compared with similar statements made by ordinary citizens.

He said the allegations eroded his status as a statesman and former prime minister.

Mahathir said Anwar’s alleged defamatory statements were intended to dent his image among members of the public as they were viewed and heard by a wide spectrum of people.

He wants Anwar to retract the alleged defamatory statements published both on mainstream and social media.

He also wants Anwar to extend an unconditional apology and undertake not to repeat the same or similar statements in the future.