The former MP, who is being probed for sedition, says it is more important for the party to play its expected role in the unity government.

KUALA LUMPUR: Tony Pua, who was summoned by the police today for an investigation under the Sedition Act, says DAP does not need to publicly declare its support for him in this matter.

“The important thing is DAP leaders are exercising their duties in the unity government. That, to me, is the most important thing,” he said.

The former DAP MP said he will provide his laptop to the police, who wanted to confiscate it.

“They also requested access to my Facebook account. I don’t know why, but I have to provide it,” he said.

“While it doesn’t significantly impact me since I am retired, it appears to be a misuse of the police’s time to investigate something that appears to lack a valid basis.”

Pua said that in his view, the posts he shared following the Federal Territories Pardons Board’s decision on Najib Razak did not include seditious content or infringe upon the Sedition Act.

“I had gone through it two or three times, even five or six times. Every night, I read it. How could it possibly be seen as an act of sedition? It is not.

“I have given my full cooperation to the police. The questions asked included whether I myself wrote those posts, uploaded them, and if I used a computer or a cellphone,” he said.

He said he was told that the investigation was launched following a report received in Johor, submitted by Umno.

“As for who (submitted it), I don’t know. But it was made by Umno,” he said.

Yesterday, Bukit Aman said it had launched an investigation into Pua’s remarks against the commutation of Najib’s sentence in the SRC International Bhd case.

