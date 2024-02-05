The High Court judge wants to know why MACC investigating officer Nur Aida Arifin cannot testify today and tomorrow in Najib Razak’s 1MDB trial.

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here has ordered a doctor to come to court and explain why an investigating officer in Najib Razak’s 1MDB case was granted medical leave.

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah said he required the doctor who attended to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer Nur Aida Arifin to be present in court to explain the matter.

Aida is currently testifying as a witness in the former prime minister’s 1MDB case.

“Just call the doctor and say that the judge wants to see him,” said Sequerah.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib told the court that Aida was not able to attend court today and on Tuesday.

He said Aida had informed the doctor who attended to her that she had to attend court and requested that her medical certificate state she was unfit to do so.

However, Akram said there was a misunderstanding among the medical staff, prompting them to issue a medical certificate with a disclaimer that it could not be used for court purposes.

“I will ask the deputy registrar to issue a subpoena to the doctor (to come to court),” he said.

Najib is charged with 25 counts of money laundering and abuse of power over alleged 1MDB funds amounting to RM2.28 billion deposited in his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014.