After boycott call, FamilyMart Malaysia says it does not support the violence or killing in the Gaza Strip.

PETALING JAYA: FamilyMart Malaysia tonight revealed that a subsidiary of its parent company is terminating a memorandum of agreement with an Israeli defence company following calls to boycott the Japanese convenience store.

FamilyMart Malaysia said Itochu Aviation decided to end the MoU with Elbit Systems in support of the Japanese government’s backing of the recent International Court of Justice ruling preventing acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Itochu Aviation is a subsidiary of Itochu Corporation, which acquired FamilyMart in 2020.

The MoU with Elbit Systems also involved Nippon Aircraft Supply.

“FamilyMart Malaysia reiterates our stand that we do not support the violence or killing (in Gaza). FamilyMart Malaysia does not contribute to or donate to, or deal with Israel,” the company, managed by QL Resources Bhd, said in a statement.

Social media users here had called for Malaysians to boycott FamilyMart after learning of the company’s ties with the Israeli company.

Last month, the ICJ said Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and facilitate humanitarian aid into the territory.

The United Nations’ top court also urged Israel to refrain from any possible genocidal acts, but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire.

At least 26,000 Palestinians, a majority of whom are women, young children, and adolescents, have been killed in the Gaza Strip in Israeli bombardments and ground offensive in retaliation to the Oct 7 Hamas attack.

Japan said on Jan 27 it supported the ICJ ruling.