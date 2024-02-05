Sisters in Islam says it shows Putrajaya’s lack of political will to protect the rights of women and children.

PETALING JAYA: While Selangor’s decline in child marriages is commendable, the slow progress in other states towards eradicating the phenomenon remains a concern, says Sisters in Islam (SIS).

The women’s rights NGO called the federal government’s commitment to eradicating child marriages into question, claiming a lack of “uniform progress across states”.

“The lack of uniform progress across states raises concerns about the commitment to eradicating child marriages at the national level,” it said in a statement.

Last month, an official from the women, family and community development ministry told the United Nations Human Rights Council that the number of cases of child marriages in Selangor declined by 82.8% between 2018 and 2022.

The official said this was an example of how the ministry’s National Strategic Plan in Handling the Causes of Child Marriage 2020-2025 had helped reduce child marriages.

However, SIS said that the assertion raised essential questions about the efficacy of the ministry’s strategies in states beyond Selangor.

The group noted that in 2019, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail informed the Dewan Rakyat that the Federal Territories were currently in the process of amending the law on child marriages, while Johor, Melaka, Penang, Perak and Sabah had consented to do so.

She said that Kedah, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Sarawak, and Terengganu had declined to amend their state legislations to prohibit child marriages for both Muslims and natives.

“Despite promises made earlier in 2019, nothing substantial has come to fruition,” the group said.

“SIS questions why progress remains at such a preliminary stage despite these assurances. This stagnation in protecting the rights of women and children is a stark reflection of the government’s lack of political will to ensure the well-being of all in society, not just a privileged few.”

SIS also said that the regional disparities and persistently slow progress raise concerns that couples could exploit legal loopholes across states, among others.

It repeated its call for a nationwide ban to protect all citizens, especially children and women, and emphasised the urgent need for concrete action, “not just promises”.

Current minister Nancy Shukri reportedly said in March last year that though the unity government is against child marriages, it cannot impose such a ban nationwide as the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the respective state governments.

However, SIS reiterated its call for religious authorities to acknowledge the adverse consequences of child marriages and join the effort to urge the government to intensify engagement with states resisting the raising of the legal age for marriage, prioritising the child’s well-being over “outdated practices”.