Police say the woman dared her husband to set her on fire during the quarrel.

PETALING JAYA: A woman died after 16 hours of emergency treatment at Keningau Hospital, Sabah, after she was allegedly set on fire by her husband at their home in Kampung Tinagalan, Sook, on Saturday.

Keningau police chief Yampil Anak Garai said initial investigations revealed the incident stemmed from a drunken argument between the two.

He said the situation escalated out of control when the victim apparently dared the suspect to set her on fire.

“The suspect reportedly doused his wife with petrol before lighting a match and throwing it on her.

“Their 16-year-old daughter rushed her two siblings out to save themselves,” Malay-language daily Berita Harian reported him as saying.

Yampil said the teenager extinguished the flames before attempting to get help from an uncle to help her mother.

The husband later brought the victim to the Sook clinic for treatment before she was taken to Keningau Hospital.

“However, the victim died at the hospital at 1.41pm on Sunday,” Yampil said.

He said the suspect had been remanded until Friday to aid in investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Police said the suspect did not have any previous criminal convictions and his urine test came back negative for drugs.