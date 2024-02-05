Another three were detained last night, bringing the total recaptured to 54.

IPOH: Another illegal immigrant who escaped from the immigration depot in Bidor, Tapah, died in a road accident last night.

Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri said the accident occurred at Km332.5 of the North-South Expressway heading south at 9.20pm.

“The victim was hit by a four-wheel-drive vehicle while walking,” he said.

He said the body of the Myanmar national was sent to Tapah Hospital for a post-mortem.

Immigration officers identified the victim as one of those who had escaped from the depot in Bidor.

Meanwhile, Yusri said three of the escaped detainees, all Myanmar nationals, were captured last night in the Tapah area, bringing the total number of those recaptured to 54 as of 8am.

One of them was detained at Felcra Jalan Kachu, Tapah, at 9.45pm based on public information.

Another was captured at about 3.35am today, while the third man was captured at Batu Dua Jalan Pahang, Tapah, 20 minutes later, he said.