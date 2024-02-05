Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says anyone who has committed an offence can submit an application, as per the given process.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has explained the prompt hearing given by the Federal Territories Pardons Board to Najib Razak’s royal pardon application.

Speaking at the Prime Minister’s Department’s monthly assembly, Anwar denied suggestions that a convict would need to serve at least three years of his sentence before his pardon application can be considered.

“Anyone (who has been convicted of an offence) can submit an initial application in line with the given process,” he said.

“In this case, the application was made, and it is true that as prime minister I ensured that it was heard. So, I acknowledge responsibility for that.”

Asked if Najib’s pardon application was expedited, Anwar said he takes it upon himself to ensure that all applications received are given prompt attention.

On Saturday, Umno Supreme Council member Lokman Adam acknowledged Anwar’s role in expediting Najib’s pardon hearing.

Lokman expressed his party’s gratitude to Anwar for expediting the hearing of Najib’s petition, which resulted in a commutation of the former prime minister’s sentence and fine.

Last Friday, the Pardons Board announced the reduction of Najib’s prison sentence in the SRC International case from 12 years to six. His fine was also reduced from RM210 million to RM50 million, but with an additional year added to the sentence if he fails to pay the amount.

In his speech to the assembly, Anwar noted that the outcome of Najib’s pardon application has evoked strong views from all quarters.

He said he hopes his explanation would quell tensions that have arisen.

“The decision by the (former) Yang di-Pertuan Agong (Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah) is final and it is based on various considerations, not just the law,” he said.

Anwar called for all parties to refrain from demanding an explanation from the Pardons Board, as the ultimate decision was vested in the former King.

“The board members gave their views, bul utlimately the decision is made by the (former) Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said.

The prime minister said whether the former King chooses to provide an explanation or not is entirely within His Majesty’s prerogative.

“That is the authority given (to the King) by the constitution since Merdeka,” he said.

