The ex-law minister says Umno must keep pushing for a fair trial with proper legal representation and an impartial public prosecutor.

PETALING JAYA: Umno must keep pushing for a retrial of the former prime minister Najib Razak’s SRC International case, says former law minister Zaid Ibrahim.

Reacting to party vice-president Johari Ghani’s call for the party to “move on” from the decision announced by the Federal Territories Pardons Board on Friday, Zaid said Umno must continue to press for Najib to be given a fair trial.

“Umno must not find an easy way out and declare, ‘Move on.’

“I urge Umno’s rank and file to continue to fight for a fair trial, for mandatory legal representation and a professional public prosecutor who is not beholden to political parties.

“Only then can we have wholesome justice in the country,” he said in a series of postings on X.

The ex-Kota Bharu MP claimed Umno has not done anything “worthwhile” in its push for Najib’s pardon, stating that merely sending a memorandum to Istana Negara and calling up party division chiefs to explain the matter were not enough.

He said Najib had suffered a miscarriage of justice for which he is entitled to a pardon.

“One, he was not represented at the final stage of his appeal by a lawyer. We can argue whether that was his own making, but the fact remains that he was not represented.

“Did Umno explain to the rakyat that the supreme courts of India, the US and the High Court of Australia have decided that in all serious crimes, an accused must be represented and that their lawyers should be given enough time to prepare their defence?”

Zaid also said there were elements of “prosecutorial misconduct” and irregularities during Najib’s SRC trial.

He said the prosecution in Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s Yayasan Akalbudi case cited the formation of a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) when applying for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal of the Umno president’s 47 charges.

The RCI was to look into allegations of selective prosecution, following revelations contained in a controversial memoir by former attorney-general (AG) Tommy Thomas.

“Did Umno explain to the rakyat that, since Najib was charged during the same period under the same public prosecutor, in all probability, he too suffered from prosecutorial misconduct and therefore should be released?

“Where is this RCI? Did Umno press the government for the formation of the RCI? If Umno wants to help Najib, first they must be sincere — sincerity coupled with the belief that an injustice was done to him.”

Zaid also said Umno must accept the fact that many Malaysians are opposed to a royal pardon for Najib and are already unhappy over the commuted jail sentence.

Nonetheless, he said Umno’s message must be on the importance of justice and a fair trial for an accused in order for the rakyat to “understand Najib’s plight better”.

“If they had promised that everyone would be provided with a defence counsel (including the woman who stole cans of Milo), then the rakyat would understand the importance of legal representation.

“Umno promised to work towards separating the office of the AG (attorney-general) and public prosecutor. If they had done that, they would have been able to explain to the rakyat the dangers of politically motivated prosecutions.”

It is easier to help mend the justice system while helping Najib when the rakyat better understands the issues, he said.