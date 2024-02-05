The group of former senior civil servants says the decision to halve Najib Razak’s sentence is a ‘travesty’ to the justice system.

PETALING JAYA: The G25 group of prominent retired civil servants has called on the Federal Territories Pardons Board to rescind its decision to commute the sentence on former prime minister Najib Razak.

G25 said the board’s decision to halve Najib’s jail sentence and reduce his fine in the SRC International case was a “travesty to the justice system”.

“We hope the matter could be revisited at an early meeting of the Pardons Board to rescind the decision to grant Najib a partial pardon,” it said in a statement today.

Last Friday, the Pardons Board announced that Najib’s prison sentence had been reduced to six years from the initial 12.

The former Pekan MP also had his fine reduced from RM210 million to RM50 million.

