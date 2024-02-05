PETALING JAYA: The High Court in Kota Kinabalu acquitted a man of drug trafficking today, throwing the case out after finding flaws in prosecution witness testimonies, according to the defendant’s lawyer.

Al Aznher Ahmad, 40, was facing a charge of trafficking 102g of methamphetamine, which he denied.

His lawyer, Azhier Farhan Arisin, said judicial commissioner Amelati Parnell ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish its case against Aznher under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, and dismissed the case, which began in February 2023.

In her brief judgment, Amelati said that after conducting maximum evaluation on all witness testimonies and physical exhibits presented, and hearing arguments from both the deputy public prosecutor and the defence counsel, the court was satisfied that the prosecution had not proven that Aznher had knowledge, control, and possession of the drugs concealed within a vehicle.

Azhier said he argued that the raiding officer’s testimony about Aznher’s admission and the officer’s retrieval of the drugs hidden in the back of the car after caution was implausible, because he was unable to recite the caution in court.

Aznher was first arrested at Kampung Sembulan Tengah three years ago.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Rustam Sanip and Adibah Saiful Bahri.