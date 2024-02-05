Noraini Roslan has been appointed the mayor of the Royal Klang City Council.

PETALING JAYA: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today proclaimed the Klang municipal council as the Royal Klang City Council (MBDK), effective from Nov 23 last year.

Sultan Sharafuddin also announced Noraini Roslan as the mayor of the Royal Klang City Council, in accordance with Section 10 (1) of the Local Government Act 1976, Bernama reported.

Last year, local government development minister Nga Kor Ming announced that Klang would become the 20th city in the country

Klang is also the fourth city in Selangor, after Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam and Subang Jaya.

Earlier reports said the other recognised royal cities include Arau in Perlis, Anak Bukit in Kedah, Kuala Kangsar in Perak, Seri Menanti in Negeri Sembilan, Muar in Johor, Al-Muhammadi Kubang Kerian in Kelantan, Kuala Terengganu in Terengganu and Pekan in Pahang.

Nga said the decision to upgrade the 133-year-old town was made because Klang has a population of more than 500,000 people and has an annual income of over RM100 million from sustainable sources.

He had said RM10 million would be set aside for the development of the new city council, with another special allocation of RM5 million separately from the Selangor government