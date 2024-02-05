Raghad Kurdi Taib says police report against her is ‘not true’, produces ‘note’ by nurse.

PETALING JAYA: Raghad Kurdi Taib, the wife of Abdul Taib Mahmud, has denied claims that she took the former Sarawak governor out of hospital against the advice of doctors.

Responding to reports that Sarawak police had launched an investigation over the allegation, Raghad took to Instagram to deny the claim made against her.

“That’s not true. This is the proof,” she said in a posting, with a photo of a nurse’s note attached.

The note, dated Feb 2, was purportedly signed off by a nurse, but was mostly illegible.

Earlier, a viral post containing a photo of a police report lodged yesterday morning claimed that Taib was “absconded” by wife Raghad despite being advised that he should stay in hospital for proper treatment.

Taib was reportedly being treated at the intensive care unit of the Normah Medical Specialist Centre in Kuching.

The police report claimed that Raghad removed all medications attached to Taib without informing hospital staff late on Saturday night.

Taib was then allegedly placed in a wheelchair by his wife’s assistant and bodyguards before being moved to a vehicle at the hospital’s main entrance.

Sarawak police chief Mancha Ata earlier confirmed receiving a police report regarding the claim, with an investigation being held under Section 336 of the Penal Code for endangerment of life or personal safety.

Taib, 87, had served three terms as Sarawak governor from March 1, 2014, until Jan 26 this year, when Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar succeeded him.