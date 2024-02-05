James Chin says a lot can change in a week, while Ahmad Fauzi Hamid says there are variables at play in each political party.

PETALING JAYA: With the next general election several years away, analysts have looked askance at predictions of electoral partnerships.

James Chin of the University of Tasmania said no political leader can make promises on where their coalition or party will head, or with whom they would cooperate. “Everything will be dependent on two or three years’ time when we go for elections,” he told FMT.

He added: “Nowadays, even one week is very long in Malaysian politics.”

Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid of Universiti Sains Malaysia said Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook had been non-committal in their recent statements.

He added that the variables at play in each political party could change the political scene very quickly.

The relationships in the current unity government would also change if any political leader dies, he said. “We are speaking of politicians who are mostly already in their 70s, so let’s be realistic, deaths can happen at any time and change the political equation.”

He said: “For example, if Zahid goes, the nature of BN’s participation in the unity government may well change.”

Zahid had earlier expressed confidence that the unity government would continue to govern even after the next general election, provided that the component parties continue to uphold sincerity, consensus, and transparent negotiations.

Loke had also expressed hope that the cooperation between BN and PH would continue beyond the next elections.

‘Fighting corruption must be the focus’

However, PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said Zahid’s declaration would help the Malays decide who to support at GE16.

Chin and Fauzi said the remarks by Zahid and Loke would make no difference in terms of Putrajaya’s support among people, as the ruling coalition already does not enjoy the backing of the bulk of Malay voters.

Nonetheless, Fauzi said PH and BN should not be focused on wooing the Malays but should follow through with carrying out institutional reforms and combating corruption.

“Too many negative reports have now cast doubt on whether Anwar really wants reforms or not. Given that he has three to four years to prove his worth to Malaysians, the anti-corruption agenda should appear foremost in his list of priorities.

“Anwar will be hoping that by the time GE16 arrives, his anti-corruption crusade will have paid dividends, and this renewed confidence in the federal government will be reflected in economic indicators as well,” he said.