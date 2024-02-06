If convicted, they could face the death penalty or life imprisonment and a minimum of 15 strokes of the rotan.

GEORGE TOWN: Three friends were charged at the magistrates’ court, here, today with trafficking in more than 102kg of ganja at a Chinese cemetery in Jalan Mount Erskine last month.

No pleas were recorded from A Nadarajan, 51, and R Thasvindran, 32, after the charges were read before magistrate Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi.

The other accused, SR Karanan, 35, did not appear in court as he is said to be in prison. No details were given.

The trio were jointly charged with trafficking in over 102kg of ganja at 3pm on Jan 25, at the cemetery in Jalan Mount Erskine, here.

The charge was framed under Section 39(B)(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and a minimum of 15 strokes of the rotan upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor M Darrshini did not offer any bail to the two accused who were unrepresented.

Meanwhile, Nadarajan pleaded not guilty to a separate charge of possessing ganja, weighing 7.82gm, in Jalan Mount Erskine, Hong Seng Estate, at 4pm, on Jan 24.

If convicted, he can be fined not more than RM20,000 or jailed a maximum of five years, or both.

The court fixed April 16 for mention.