PETALING JAYA: A total of 86 detainees who fled from the immigration depot in Bidor, Perak, last Thursday had been recaptured as of this morning, according to the police.

Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri said of the total, 64 escapees were detained by the police and another 22 by the immigration department, while the remaining 43 are still on the run, reported Bernama.

He also said the police and immigration’s special operations team had successfully captured 26 Rohingya men early this morning.

“The arrests were made at various locations, namely KM326.2 of the North-South Expressway (northbound), the Tapah rest and service area (southbound), workers’ quarters at the Felcra Sungai Gempel Bidor project site, Kampung Orang Asli Kenoh Tapah, Post Woh Jalan Pahang Tapah and Kampung Batu Melintang Tapah,” he said in a statement today.

Yusri urged the public to assist in locating the remaining escapees and to refrain from speculating on the matter.

In the incident at 9.50pm on Feb 1, a total of 131 detainees, comprising 115 Rohingya, 15 Myanmar nationals and one Bangladeshi, escaped from the men’s block of the depot during a riot.

Two of them died in road accidents.