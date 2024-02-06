Jamaliah Jamaluddin says local authorities have instructed an operator at an industrial area to halt all discharges immediately.

PETALING JAYA: The abnormal odour detected at Sungai Buah and Sungai Semenyih in Selangor, which led to abrupt water cuts in four districts, originated from an industrial area outside the state, an executive councillor said.

Jamaliah Jamaluddin said local authorities had instructed the operator of a premises in the industrial area to halt all discharges immediately.

“The abnormal odour is suspected to have originated from a compound in the industrial area, based on the discovery and verification of the same smell at the premises’ final discharge into the drain,” Jamaliah, who oversees the public health and environment portfolio, said in a statement.

At 8.30pm yesterday, the Selangor water management authority (Luas) carried out mitigating measures after detecting an abnormal odour around Sungai Buah and Sungai Semenyih. The odour pollution led to unscheduled water cuts in Petaling, Sepang, Hulu Langat and Kuala Langat.

Jamaliah said Luas managed to restore the site’s water quality within an hour.

She said Luas received information about the abnormal odour at 8.30pm yesterday and stopped raw water supply to the Jenderam Hilir water inlet at 9.15pm.

“Luas’ personnel were immediately mobilised to locate the source (of the pollution). A similar odour was detected near the border, close to the Lebuhraya Utara Selatan R&R.

“Luas placed two bags of activated carbon to neutralise the odour.”

Jamaliah said raw water supply to the Sungai Semenyih water treatment facility resumed at 12.30am.

She also urged the public to report suspicious activities that may cause water pollution to Luas at [email protected] or WhatsApp at 019-264-7904.