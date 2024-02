Anwar Ibrahim says all government retirees will receive an incentive payment of RM1,000 on the same date.

PETALING JAYA: Civil servants in grade 56 and below will receive an incentive payment of RM2,000 on Feb 23, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

Speaking at the finance ministry’s staff assembly this morning, Anwar also said that all government retirees would receive an incentive payment of RM1,000 on Feb 23.

MORE TO COME

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.