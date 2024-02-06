Police money laundering unit head Hasbullah Ali says 42 bank accounts with more than RM18 million have been frozen.

PETALING JAYA: A “Datuk Seri” is among 10 people arrested by police for suspected involvement in a syndicate offering financial process exchange (FPX) services for online gambling.

Bukit Aman money laundering unit head Hasbullah Ali said police arrested nine men and a woman, aged 27 to 49 years old, in the Klang Valley from Jan 28 to 31.

“They include software developers, company owners, management personnel, operators, accountants, and clerks,” Malay-language daily Sinar Harian quoted him as saying.

Hasbullah said police seized nine handphones, three units of computer equipment, four sets of documents, two watches, 10 luxury vehicles, and RM325,000 in cash.

“We then froze 42 bank accounts containing RM18,290,623, believed to be the proceeds of online gambling activities,” he said.

Hasbullah said that according to intelligence, the syndicate started operating in the middle of 2022, disguised as a company.

“The company developed MyPay88, a FPX platform used as a medium for gamblers to make payments for bets,” he said.

He said the syndicate successfully handled transactions amounting to RM576 million a year.

“We detected 40 online gambling activities using the system as a payment platform.

“The platform received commissions of 2% for every transaction. The system automatically generated mule accounts (for the said transactions),” he said.