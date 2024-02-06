MACC chief Azam Baki reminds Mirzan and Mokhzani Mahathir to submit their asset declarations within the stipulated 30-day period.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has urged Mirzan and Mokhzani, sons of former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, to declare their assets, warning that failure to comply may lead to legal action.

MACC chief Azam Baki said Mirzan and Mokhzani had yet to submit their asset declarations despite being served notices under Section 36 of the MACC Act 2009, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“But they can apply for an extension to submit their declarations after the given period ends (at the middle of this month),” he was quoted as saying.

Section 36(1)(b) of the MACC Act 2009 requires individuals served with the notice to declare all movable and immovable assets in their possession within 30 days.

Azam also said the anti-graft probe had many facets to it, with asset declaration being just one part.

“This means that prosecution against them is still pending, as we need to complete the investigation first,” he said.

On Jan 17, MACC summoned Mirzan to its headquarters in Putrajaya to be served a notice of asset declaration.

MACC said the notice to declare his assets was part of an investigation into information from the Panama Papers report and Mirzan’s business activities involving the sale and purchase of government-linked companies.

Meanwhile, Mokhzani is being investigated under the MACC Act and Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla).