Doctors Without Borders says the recent Bidor incident underscores the urgency of transitioning from short-term to long-term policies that uphold the rights and dignity of refugees.

PETALING JAYA: Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has voiced concern over recent reports of more than 100 undocumented migrants fleeing from an immigration detention depot in Bidor, Perak.

Froukje Pelsma, MSF’s mission head in Malaysia, said the conditions in detention centres, where people were held arbitrarily and indefinitely, had affected detainees physically and mentally.

“While acknowledging the complexities faced by the Malaysian authorities, we advocate for alternative solutions that ensure the well-being of refugees without resorting to indefinite detention,” she said in a statement.

“Our observations in detention centres revealed a high prevalence of health issues, including skin infections, respiratory tract infections, dental problems, and mental health challenges such as depression and anxiety resulting from hopelessness and helplessness.”

At 9.50pm on Feb 1, a total of 131 detainees, including 115 Rohingya, 15 Myanmar nationals and one Bangladeshi, escaped from the men’s block of the immigration detention depot in Bidor during a riot. Two of them died in road accidents.

Pelsma also said the government should transition from short-term to long-term solutions that prioritised refugee rights and dignity.

“We firmly believe that refugees, especially children, should not be detained in the first place. Refugees and asylum seekers should have access to UNHCR while in detention,” she said, adding that detention should not be the default solution.

“We must work towards a more compassionate and effective approach. MSF stands ready to collaborate to find sustainable solutions that uphold the dignity and rights of those seeking refuge from conflict and persecution,” she added.