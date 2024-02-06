At Thailand’s Rajamangala University of Technology, Ismail Sabri Yaakob says supply chain industry players must leave an indelible mark on the planet.

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has called on industry players in the logistics and supply chain sector to redouble efforts to make sustainability a “way of life”.

“(That) necessitates a commitment to change, an openness to innovation, and a dedication to leaving a positive legacy for generations to come,” he said.

Speaking at the International Symposium of Logistics and Supply Chain in Thanyaburi, Thailand today, he said the industry must embrace “a culture of continuous improvement, regular audits, and engage with consumers to create awareness about sustainable choices for a greener future”.

Ismail told his audience at the Rajamangala University of Technology that “sustainability” was not just a buzzword but “an imperative” that must guide their actions.

“Our decisions (must) leave an indelible mark on our planet,” he said, calling for a holistic approach to address immediate concerns while charting a course towards a resilient and eco-friendly future.

“Innovations to reduce resource depletion and a growing emphasis on social responsibility within supply chains underscore the delicate yet crucial balance between economic growth and environmental conservation.”

He said embracing sustainable practices would also bring strategic benefits to members of the logistics and supply chain industry.

“Companies integrating sustainability into their logistics and supply chain operations gain a competitive edge in an evolving market,” said Ismail.

In addition, the Bera MP said collaborating with NGOs would foster a shared commitment to sustainability.

He said partnerships developed along the supply chain will enhance the effectiveness of sustainable practices and harness renewable energy sources within the logistics operations, allowing for environmental sustainability and cost efficiency.

On top of that, the use of digital technologies increases efficiency and reduces environmental impact of business activities, said Ismail, adding that technology forms the backbone of sustainability goals.

He cited real-time monitoring through Internet of Things (IoT) devices, the optimisation of routes and reduction of fuel consumption through machine learning algorithms as examples of technologies that lead to sustainability.

“Collaborative robotics further streamline warehouse operations, enhancing efficiency and reducing waste in the supply chain,” he said.

Ismail said developing countries can contribute significantly to global trade and elevate their own economies by investing in technological advancements, fostering a skilled workforce, and adopting sustainable practices which will boost efficiency and attract international partnerships.

He said, Asean as a “valuable model for regional cooperation”, has the potential to create the right environment for robust and sustainable supply chains.